Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Trimmed by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.2% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.19.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,125 shares of company stock valued at $178,307,801. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $8.79 on Thursday, reaching $305.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,114. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $290.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.11.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

