Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.39. 8,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 106,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eliem Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Eliem Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Eliem Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $91.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,703,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 707.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 713,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 624,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading

