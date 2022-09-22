EMOGI Network (LOL) Price Down 47.2% Over Last Week

EMOGI Network (LOL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, EMOGI Network has traded down 47.2% against the dollar. One EMOGI Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EMOGI Network has a total market cap of $294,420.00 and $50,276.00 worth of EMOGI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EMOGI Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010900 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EMOGI Network Coin Profile

EMOGI Network’s genesis date was July 22nd, 2019. EMOGI Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. EMOGI Network’s official website is emogi.io. EMOGI Network’s official Twitter account is @EMOGIcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EMOGI Network is medium.com/@EMOGICoin.

EMOGI Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EMOGI is a secure digital currency that can be sent person to person over the internet. Transactions have very low fees and are completed nearly instantly with no banks or governments involved.Emojis are used and understood across the world and are quickly becoming a universal language. EMOGI strives to be globally-recognized and accepted money.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EMOGI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EMOGI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EMOGI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EMOGI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EMOGI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.