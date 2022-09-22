Employers (NYSE:EIG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.18

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.18 and last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 73 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

Employers Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $981.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.05.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.72 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. Employers’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 13,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $491,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,504.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Employers by 709.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the second quarter valued at $80,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Employers in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

