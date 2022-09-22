Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.90

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.90 and last traded at $76.19, with a volume of 1827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.57.
Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.
The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average is $103.96.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
