Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.90

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.90 and last traded at $76.19, with a volume of 1827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Endava Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.24 and its 200-day moving average is $103.96.

Institutional Trading of Endava

About Endava

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 43.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 33,851 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Endava by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 26.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Endava by 25,025.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

