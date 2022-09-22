Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Capitalization Reaches $329,755.07

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 46.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $329,755.07 and $57.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00216636 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00196046 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005561 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.