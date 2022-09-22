Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 131,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 2.5 %

ET stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 587,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,735,763. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ET. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

