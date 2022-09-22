Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EGLX opened at C$1.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.02. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of C$1.47 and a 12 month high of C$5.98.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

