Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Enthusiast Gaming Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of EGLX opened at C$1.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.02. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of C$1.47 and a 12 month high of C$5.98.
About Enthusiast Gaming
