Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Change Healthcare Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Change Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Change Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHNG. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $27.75 target price on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Change Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $884.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.39 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 102.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 235,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 118,958 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 65.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 222,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Change Healthcare by 88.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

