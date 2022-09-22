Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Cut to $306.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an upgrade rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $307.18.

Shares of ESS opened at $247.63 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $247.61 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 37.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 150,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,989 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 101.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,640,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

