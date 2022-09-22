ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.21 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

