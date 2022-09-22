ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $38.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 16.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $190.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.66 and its 200 day moving average is $205.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

