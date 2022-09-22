ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 2,347 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 4.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

