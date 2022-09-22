Ethereum Gold Project Hits Market Cap of $119,373.07 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $119,373.07 and $78.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

