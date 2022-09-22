EtherGem Market Cap Reaches $117,263.52 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, EtherGem has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $117,263.52 and $664.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem’s genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members.”

