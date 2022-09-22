Ethermon 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $54,517.00 (EMON)

Ethermon (EMON) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Ethermon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethermon has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethermon has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $54,517.00 worth of Ethermon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethermon

Ethermon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Ethermon’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. Ethermon’s official Twitter account is @Ethermon_NFT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethermon is www.ethermon.io.

Ethermon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethermon is one of the first Ethereum-based blockchain games to create interactive non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing players to own, improve, use, and profit from their in-game virtual assets. Originally launched as Etheremon in 2017, the current upgraded version was relaunched in 2019 by its most dedicated players and an expanded team.EMON is a new token that has been developed to support Ethermon's expansion from 2D browser-based gameplay into 3D metaverses (currently Decentraland), focused on a play-to-earn model. EMON will become the main and only token within the Ethermon ecosystem, and the EMONT legacy token will slowly be phased out and eventually completely replaced.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethermon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethermon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethermon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

