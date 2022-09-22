ETNA Network (ETNA) Tops One Day Volume of $12,513.00

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ETNA Network has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $12,513.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. ETNA Network’s official website is etna.network/home. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ETNA Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi.ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism.”

