Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.31

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.31 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.62 ($0.07). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07), with a volume of 5,702,033 shares trading hands.

Eurasia Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 33.99, a quick ratio of 32.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7.28. The company has a market cap of £149.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50.

About Eurasia Mining

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

