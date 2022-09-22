Evercore ISI Trims Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Target Price to $166.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SUI. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $201.25.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $145.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $145.39 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sun Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

