Everex (EVX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,899.00

Everex (EVX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Everex coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a total market capitalization of $234,709.82 and approximately $3,899.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everex

Everex launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everex

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world.Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet.Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

