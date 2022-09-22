EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.43.

EverQuote stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $235.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.23.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $37,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $82,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $20,019,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $9,853,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 264.0% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 480,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 348,497 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 99.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 299,270 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 10,284.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 290,960 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

