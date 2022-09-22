Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.84

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.84 and last traded at C$7.84, with a volume of 2257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$129.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.8399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

