Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.84

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.84 and last traded at C$7.84, with a volume of 2257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.
