Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Experian to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.