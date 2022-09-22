Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,166.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $598,930.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,080.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,166.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,054 shares of company stock worth $1,645,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.