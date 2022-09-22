Fanspel Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12,383.44 (FAN)

Fanspel (FAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Fanspel has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Fanspel coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Fanspel has a total market capitalization of $12,383.44 and $14,230.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,396.30 or 0.99951447 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00059378 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005705 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00063798 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Fanspel (FAN) is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2021. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. The Reddit community for Fanspel is https://reddit.com/r/Fanspelofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fanadise is a decentralised platform for utility non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for social media personalities and one of the first cryptocurrency tokens that base themselves on popular global figures, much like fan tokens created by global sports clubs for their supporters, such as the AC Milan Fan Token. In the case of Fanadise, the influencers are content creators such as singers, athletes, YouTube personalities and models. What these influencers have in common is tens to hundreds of thousands of followers on their social media, with some even having millions of followers. The idea behind Fanadise is to collect, buy, stake and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from these influencers, introducing them into the crypto world and creating a bridge between social media influencers and cryptocurrency. Fanadise is all about “Digital Love,” showing your support for the influencers through buying their NFTs and getting to enjoy experiences and services with them, allowing fans to build deeper connections with their idols. Fanadise claims to “change the system and give power back to the creators” by leveraging blockchain technology and NFTs to change the current system of ownership. It aims to revolutionize influencer marketing, ecommerce and crypto services, all on the Fanadise platform. This is done through influencers sharing limited access content such as photos, tickets to events, short videos, audio messages, drawings and even merchandise. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Medium “

