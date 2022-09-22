FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.
FAT Brands Stock Performance
FAT Brands stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.91. FAT Brands has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $24.43.
FAT Brands Company Profile
