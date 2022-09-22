Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 16,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,321,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FATE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $518,686.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,834 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,381.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,497.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 17,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $518,686.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,381.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,012 shares of company stock worth $1,749,685. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

