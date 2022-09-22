FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-$3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.58 billion. FedEx also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.75- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FedEx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.30.

FedEx Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $154.38. The company had a trading volume of 384,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,204. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.76. FedEx has a 1 year low of $153.25 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FedEx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in FedEx by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

