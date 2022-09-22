Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Feisty Doge NFT (NFD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Feisty Doge NFT has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $24,932.00 worth of Feisty Doge NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feisty Doge NFT has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Feisty Doge NFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010993 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Feisty Doge NFT Coin Profile

Feisty Doge NFT’s launch date was August 19th, 2021. Feisty Doge NFT’s total supply is 100,013,673,040 coins. Feisty Doge NFT’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feisty Doge NFT’s official website is feistydoge.art.

Feisty Doge NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$NFD represents a fractional ownership of the Fiesty Doge NFT, an NFT that was minted by the owner and photographer of the shiba-inu in the doge meme. In the case of a fractional buyout, tokens can be redeemed for the equivalent value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feisty Doge NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feisty Doge NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feisty Doge NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

