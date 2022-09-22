Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.55.

Insider Activity

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $16,771,569.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG opened at $174.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.58. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

