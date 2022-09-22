Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.52% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,136,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 264,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA FQAL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,583. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $42.49 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80.

