Financial Analysis: VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) versus KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) and KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank and KBC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 19.31% 7.20% 0.92% KBC Group 21.94% 10.63% 0.70%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. KBC Group pays an annual dividend of $5.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.6%. VersaBank pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings for VersaBank and KBC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 0 1 4.00 KBC Group 2 8 3 0 2.08

KBC Group has a consensus price target of $65.62, indicating a potential upside of 148.46%. Given KBC Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KBC Group is more favorable than VersaBank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VersaBank and KBC Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $75.30 million 2.73 $17.80 million $0.63 11.89 KBC Group $10.98 billion 2.01 $3.09 billion N/A N/A

KBC Group has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank.

Summary

KBC Group beats VersaBank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services. It also provides Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 439 bank branches and 310 insurance agencies in Belgium; 208 bank branches in the Czech Republic; 123 bank branches in Slovakia; 198 bank branches in Hungary; 168 bank branches in Bulgaria; and 12 bank branches in Ireland. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

