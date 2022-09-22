First Bancorp Inc ME Acquires 388 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.65. 96,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

