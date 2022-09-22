First Bancorp Inc ME Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VDE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.43. 113,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average of $109.02. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

