First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Stock Price Down 1%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) shares fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.75. 17,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 40,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

