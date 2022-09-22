First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Stock Price Down 1%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) shares fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.75. 17,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 40,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.
Insider Buying and Selling
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
