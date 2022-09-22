First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FAM stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

