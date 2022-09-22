First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of FAM stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $10.24.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
