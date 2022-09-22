First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.31

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 1204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $39,106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,531,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 44.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 984,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,410,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 944,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 134,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 15.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 122,380 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

