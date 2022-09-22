First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FIF stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $16.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.