First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FIF stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

