First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
