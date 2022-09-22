First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund ( NYSE:FMY Get Rating ) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

