First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FCT opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

