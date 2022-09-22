First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $90.56

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.56 and last traded at $90.56, with a volume of 1226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.42.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

