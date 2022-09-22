FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $282.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $196.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.17. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.02.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after acquiring an additional 775,047 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after purchasing an additional 517,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

