Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70. 9,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 999,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $239.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 16.36%.

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,333,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after buying an additional 535,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at about $20,097,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after buying an additional 94,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 61.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,361,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 516,988 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

