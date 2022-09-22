Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2020. Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com.

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Folder Protocol (FOL) is designed to function as a second-layer solution for decentralized storage network; an incentive layer on top of IPFS, which enables to provide storage infrastructure for any data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

