Font Reaches Market Capitalization of $698.30 Million (FONT)

Font (FONT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Font has a total market capitalization of $698.30 million and approximately $248.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Font coin can currently be purchased for $349.15 or 0.01811630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Font has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Font alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010948 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Font Profile

Font’s launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Font’s official website is font.community.

Buying and Selling Font

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.