Ford Financial Group LLC Acquires 18,466 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 4.9% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

