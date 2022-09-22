Ford Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $63.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

