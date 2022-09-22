Ford Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund makes up 1.2% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $9.10 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

See Also

