Ford Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ford Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.