Ford Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

